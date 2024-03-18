Macron backtracks on his denial that western forces would enter Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the western countries should not appear weak in front of Russia. He also said that sending troops into Ukraine is an option that should not be dismissed, but he also mentioned that there is no need for it at the moment.

During a TV interview, Macron was asked about sending soldiers to Ukraine. He had mentioned this idea before, but other European leaders disagreed and said they were not planning to do that.

He said, “We are not in that situation right now, but there are many options for what could happen. ”

Macron, who is the leader of the country’s military, did not say when France would be willing to send soldiers. He said it’s Moscow’s job to make the first move, not ours, and France won’t attack Ukraine with Russia.

He also said, “To make Ukraine peaceful today, we must be strong and not weak. ”

Macron said the war between Russia and Ukraine is a big concern for France and Europe.

“If a war happens in Europe, it would only be Russia’s decision and Russia’s fault. ” If we choose to be weak and not respond today, we are already losing. “I don’t want that,” he said.

Macron’s interview on TV comes after the French parliament talked about their plan for Ukraine this week. Both the National Assembly and the Senate said yes to the 10-year security agreement between Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Macron said he will help Ukraine more at a meeting with the leaders of Germany and Poland in Berlin on Friday.

The French president was alone on the European stage after he made comments at a conference in Paris about Ukraine that upset other leaders. Scholz disagreed with Macron and said that European countries have agreed that they will not send soldiers to Ukraine.

French officials tried to explain what Macron said and calm down the criticism. They also said it’s important to show Russia that it can’t win in Ukraine.

Scholz said there are no problems between France and Germany. He has a good relationship with Macron.

France, Germany and Poland are coming together as the Weimar Triangle. This is really important because we are all worried about the bad effects of the Russian war on Ukraine. Scholz said this.

Helping Ukraine means making sure they have enough weapons like guns and missiles and defenses to protect themselves. It’s a real and important thing to do. “We need to talk about and improve this teamwork again,” Scholz said.