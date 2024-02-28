Macron claims European security depends on Russia’s defeat in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron said it is important for Europe’s safety to stop Russia in Ukraine and Ukraine is asking for more weapons to do so.

During his speech in Paris, he announced that a coalition of European leaders had pledged to provide Ukraine with weaponry capable of reaching both short and long distances.

According to him, the decision to send troops to Ukraine is causing disagreement among people, and weighing all options is important.

Russian soldiers have recently gained more territory in Ukraine, which is struggling to find enough weapons.

Kyiv needs weapons and supplies from the US and other Western countries to keep fighting Russia, which has a much bigger army and lots of ammunition.

The House of Representatives has to agree on giving$95billion in aid, with $61billion of it going to Ukraine. But it’s going to be difficult for them to agree on it.

Over the weekend, Ukraine’s defense minister said that half of the aid from Western countries to Kyiv was late, which has caused the loss of lives and territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin started a big attack on Ukraine three years ago. The war, which is the largest in Europe since World War Two,does not seem like it will end soon.

On Monday, European leaders, like Germany’s Chancellor and the UK’s Foreign Secretary,met to help Ukraine.

Representatives from the US and Canada were also there.

President Macron said that it is important for Europe to defeat Russia for safety and stability.

He called Russia the “main attacker” and said, “We are not fighting with the Russian people. ” We don’t want them to win.

Mr Macron said a group of countries will give Ukraine long-range missiles and bombs to make big attacks. He didn’t say when those weapons will arrive.

He didn’t say no to sending soldiers from Western countries to Ukraine, but he admitted there are disagreements among the allies.

“He said that today, there was no agreement to officially send troops to the ground in any way. ” “But everything should be included in the dynamic. ” We will work hard to make sure Russia doesn’t win this war.

“He said we shouldn’t rule out the possibility that security might require deployment of some elements. ” “I have clearly told you what France’s position is, which is strategic ambiguity and I still support it. “

The Prime Minister of Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, said that his country does not plan to send its troops to fight in Ukraine.

He was responding to comments made by the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, who said that some countries are willing to send their soldiers to Ukraine, some countries are not willing to send soldiers, and some countries are still thinking about it.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said that working together to defend against Russian aggression makes our nations safer for many years. He said this during a meeting on Monday.

Russia said many times that if Western troops go to Ukraine, it will start a fight between Russia and Nato.