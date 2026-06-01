Macron Condemns Israeli Advance In Lebanon, Says “Nothing Justifies” Escalation



French President Emmanuel Macron has sharply criticized the latest Israeli military advance into southern Lebanon, declaring that “nothing justifies” the ongoing escalation after Israeli forces captured the strategic Beaufort Castle and pushed deeper beyond the Litani River.





The remarks come as Israeli troops seized the historic hilltop fortress overlooking southern Lebanon, marking Israel’s deepest incursion into Lebanese territory in more than 26 years and its most significant military advance in the area since the 2006 Lebanon War.





France has reportedly called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council amid growing concern that the fighting could spiral into a wider regional conflict despite the ceasefire framework that officially took effect in April.





Israeli officials say the operation is aimed at dismantling Hezbollah military infrastructure and expanding security control in southern Lebanon, while Lebanese authorities accuse Israel of violating sovereignty and pursuing a broader military offensive across the south.





The escalation comes just days before planned talks in Washington involving Israeli and Lebanese representatives, raising new doubts about diplomatic efforts to stabilize the border region.