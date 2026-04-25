Macron Questions U.S. Reliability As An Ally, Calls For European Strategic Independence





French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at a public forum in Athens on April 24, 2026, questioned the reliability of the United States as an ally for Europe. Addressing an event titled “Challenges for Europe: The Road to Tomorrow,” hosted by Greek newspaper Kathimerini at the Roman Agora alongside Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Macron stated:





“The number one power, the United States, may be an ally for some countries, but this ally is no longer so reliable.





He added that no European nation can fully count on Washington, as U.S. strategy does not align with European interests. Macron called on European nations to “act more effectively to strengthen our independence,” describing this as a “unique moment” for Europe to assert itself on the global stage.





Mitsotakis echoed the urgency, warning that “the coming years will be of existential importance for the EU.”



The remarks come amid broader European concerns over shifting U.S. foreign policy priorities and ongoing instability in the Middle East.



Sources: Athens Times | Greek City Times | Kathimerini (Athens event transcript)