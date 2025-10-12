⬆️ REGIONAL | Madagascar Army Overthrows President Rajoelina Amid Nationwide Protests





The Malagasy army has seized power in Madagascar, toppling the government of President Andry Rajoelina after weeks of public unrest over water and electricity shortages. The coup was led by Colonel Mickaël Randrianirina of the CAPSAT regiment (Corps d’Administration et des Services de l’Armée de Terre), who announced the move on national television early Saturday.





Colonel Randrianirina said the military acted “out of patriotism, not politics,” claiming the decision followed widespread appeals from citizens demanding leadership change.





“We did not wake up to fight but rather to answer the call of the people. This is not politics, but pure patriotism,” he said, adding that the army’s goal is to restore order and protect civilians.





The colonel accused the outgoing government of human rights abuses, including excessive force against protesters. He vowed to prevent further bloodshed and maintain military discipline while engaging in dialogue with civil society. “We are open for discussion. The discipline remains, but we are standing with the people,” he said.





Witnesses in Antananarivo reported heavy military presence across the capital following the announcement, with a nationwide curfew declared hours later. President Rajoelina is believed to have fled the capital, though his whereabouts remain unclear.





The coup follows weeks of demonstrations that began as protests over chronic power and water shortages before escalating into calls for the president’s resignation. The United Nations, African Union, and several foreign governments have expressed deep concern, urging calm and the restoration of constitutional order.



