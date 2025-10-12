Madagascar soldiers join antigovernment protesters assembled in capital



ALJAZEERA



Youth-led demonstrators enter Antananarivo’s May 13 Square for the first time since protests erupted last month.





Some groups of Madagascan soldiers have defied orders and joined thousands of antigovernment protesters assembled in the capital, Antananarivo, as demonstrations against President Andry Rajoelina’s rule gain momentum.





The youth-led protesters entered the capital’s May 13 Square on Saturday for the first time in one of the biggest gatherings since a protest movement inspired by what has become known as the Gen Z protests in Kenya and Nepal erupted on the Indian Ocean island on September 25.