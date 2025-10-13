Madagascar soldiers join protestors, refuse orders to shoot demonstrators.



Madagascar soldiers joined youth-led protests in the capital of Antananarivo on Saturday after police used stun grenades and tear gas.





The soldiers also called for the president’s resignation, says the armed forces are now under its command.



The soldiers have told the president that they would refuse any orders to shoot demonstrators.





Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina has said an attempt to seize power is under way in the country.





The soldiers have taken over the leadership of the military command, and now in control of all the armed forces – land, air, and naval.





A youth-led protests started on 25 September against water and power cuts, but they have since escalated to reflect wider dissatisfaction with the government over high unemployment, corruption, and the cost-of-living crisis.