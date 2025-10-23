BREAKING:

Madagascar’s New President Colonel Michaël Randrianirina Calls for a “Complete Break with France”





In his first interview since taking office, Madagascar’s newly inaugurated President, Colonel Michaël Randrianirina, has announced his intention to fully distance the country politically and economically from France, marking a significant shift in the nation’s foreign policy.





Speaking with Sputnik Africa, President Randrianirina stressed the importance of forging new, mutually beneficial partnerships, declaring:





“We will seek out partners who will engage with us in a win-win manner.”



He also noted that the Malagasy people are optimistic about the recent political changes, calling his leadership “the beginning of change and hope.”





Randrianirina, who officially assumed office on October 17, outlined his government’s primary priorities: tackling severe electricity and water shortages that sparked widespread protests across the country in late September, ultimately contributing to the fall of former President Andry Rajoelina.





Appointed President of the Refoundation by the High Constitutional Court following the political turmoil, Randrianirina has vowed to find international partners capable of addressing Madagascar’s urgent infrastructure and energy challenges.