MADE IN ZAMBIA: AN INNOVATIVE FLOATING POWER GENERATION UNIT IMPRESSES THE ENGINEERING INSTITUTION OF ZAMBIA

The Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) recently explored a power generation portable unit called the Hydro Master, innovated by Heavy Duty Solutions Zambia in Makeni.

The Hydro Master power generation unit has technology that converts the velocity of moving surface water into electricity.

This cleverly designed unit, delivered by a floating hydro-kinetic turbine, holds promise for various sectors in commercial, residential, agricultural, tourism, hospitality, and mining.

In the wake of loadshedding, this innovation comes timely to cushion the power deficit the country is experiencing and enable continuation of business for small, medium and large enterprises.

Elaborating on the capabilities of the Hydro Master, Heavy Duty Solutions Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Brian Ngoma, said the unit harnesses energy from perennial flowing water bodies such as rivers, streams, canals, and backwater channels.

Mr. Ngoma said this is a first of its kind in Zambia and is locally manufactured and distributed by Heavy Duty Solutions Zambia Limited, ensuring short manufacturing lead times and consistent hydro-electricity supply, operating 24/7.

“The Hydro Master is designed to self-adjust to changes in water levels, offering a predictable and constant energy output. It can be customized to specifications ranging from 5kVA to 1000kVA, available in single-phase or three-phase power at 400W/240V,” he said.

He emphasized the benefits of the Hydro Master, which requires no dam or civil infrastructure works, easy installation and setup, and incurs no maintenance, servicing, or operating costs. Additionally, the unit is environmentally friendly.

EIZ President, Eng. Wesley Kaluba, along with Eng. Bernard Tembo, Chairperson of the Engineering Energy Committee and Eng. David Kamungu, Registrar and CEO of EIZ was part of the delegation that visited the Heavy Duty Solutions Zambia Limited.

Eng. Kaluba expressed his admiration for the innovation, highlighting its potential to address the country’s ongoing energy challenges.

He said the visit marks a step forward in exploring sustainable and innovative energy solutions in Zambia, showcasing the potential of local manufacturing and engineering expertise to contribute to the nation’s development.

Zambian Footprints