MADURO BEGGED TRUMP FOR AMNESTY. HE WAS DENIED.



The phone call that will reshape the Western Hemisphere happened November 28th.





Venezuela’s strongman, cornered after 25 years of Chavismo, personally called the President of the United States requesting protection for himself, his family, and his inner circle.





Trump’s answer: Leave voluntarily or face consequences.



Senator Mullin confirmed on CNN what sources whispered for days: Washington offered Maduro exile to Russia or another nation. An “opportunity to leave” before the waters close entirely.





The numbers tell the story of a regime in terminal decline:



Since September, U.S. naval operations have eliminated 22 cartel vessels and 83 traffickers. Sea routes cut by 85 percent. The Cartel de los Soles, Maduro’s military drug apparatus, designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization.





Then came November 29th.



Maduro’s presidential Airbus landed at the Venezuela-Brazil border. Commercial flights dropped to near zero after FAA warnings. F/A-18 Super Hornets from the USS Ford flew dark along the coast, transponders silent.





Russia and China are sitting out.



Three hundred billion barrels of oil hang in the balance. The largest reserves on Earth, waiting for whoever governs next.



The fracture point approaches. Not through invasion, Mullin insists no American troops will touch Venezuelan soil, but through abandonment from within.





Watch the inner circle. Watch the generals. Watch the jets.



By Q1 2026, either Maduro accepts exile, his lieutenants defect, or this escalates beyond ultimatums.





Twenty-five years of revolutionary socialism ending not with tanks but with one rejected phone call and a presidential jet pointed toward the border.



The exit door is open. The clock is running.