Maduro was captured by the US just after he met with Chinese officials

Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro, was reportedly captured by US forces shortly after holding talks with Chinese officials in Caracas, according to accounts circulating from Venezuelan sources.

The incident is said to have occurred on January 3, following a ground operation by the United States that led to Maduro being detained and transported out of the country. Reports claim the operation came hours after Maduro met with a special envoy linked to Xi Jinping, as discussions were held on strengthening cooperation against US pressure.

According to Venezuelan local media and posts shared on Maduro’s official channels, the meeting took place at the Miraflores Presidential Palace and involved senior Chinese diplomats, including officials from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and Foreign Minister Iván Gil were also present at the talks.

The discussions reportedly reaffirmed China’s support for Maduro’s government amid escalating tensions with Washington and reviewed hundreds of existing bilateral agreements. China remains Venezuela’s largest crude oil importer and has invested tens of billions of dollars in infrastructure projects in the country since 2007.

The operation was said to have been directed by Donald Trump from Mar a Lago, following his declaration of an intensified “war on drugs.” China and Russia were reported to have opposed the US action through the United Nations, warning of its implications for international stability.

Observers say the development could significantly affect US China relations, especially after both sides agreed to a temporary easing of tensions during talks held in Busan last year. Trump is also expected to visit China in April at the invitation of President Xi, adding further weight to concerns about the diplomatic fallout.