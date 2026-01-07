MADURO’S SON BACKS DELCY RODRÍGUEZ AS NEW PRESIDENT OF VENEZUELA





After the U.S. captured Maduro and flew him out of Venezuela, his son, Nicolás Maduro Guerra, came out publicly saying he fully backs Delcy Rodríguez as the new acting president.





Delcy is Venezuela’s Vice President and one of Maduro’s closest political allies, known for her hardline stance and longtime loyalty to the regime.





Trump said Delcy would work with Washington to “make Venezuela great again” which has people wondering if this was the plan all along.





Rodríguez is now leading the country, and Maduro Guerra says he’ll “unconditionally support” her leadership as Venezuela enters total political chaos.



Source: Bloomberg