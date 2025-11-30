MADURO’S THROWING A SOVEREIGNTY FIT OVER TRUMP’S AIRSPACE LOCKDOWN



Hours after Trump’s Truth Social bomb, Caracas fired back with their usual screech:





“The Bolivarian Republic forcefully repudiates the insolent attempt to issue orders over Venezuelan airspace… a hostile act violating UN Charter Article 2(4).”



Translation: “How dare the gringos play air traffic controller when our cartel buddies need clear skies for their joyrides?”





Maduro’s scrambling his rustbucket air force – 23 jets, half Russian Sukhois held together with bailing wire and prayers – for “combat patrols.” Regional airlines are rerouting like rats from a sinking ship.





Latin America’s lefty chorus? Dead silent. Even Lula’s biting his tongue, because defending a narco-enabler over dead American kids is a tough sell back home.



But let’s cut the crap on the drugs. This isn’t about fentanyl raining from Caracas.





Experts – DEA, UN, even the State Department’s own 2025 reports – say Venezuela’s a sideshow.



This is about Maduro himself. The guy who stole the 2024 election, starves his people while pocketing billions in oil graft, cozies up to Putin and Xi for arms and loans.





Trump’s not closing skies for dope; he’s choking the regime’s lifelines – private jets for bagmen, smuggled cash, Russian resupplies.



USS Gerald R. Ford’s steaming south with F-35s on deck, AWACS painting every blip. One cartel Cessna – or Maduro’s escape chopper – touches that sky? It’s modern art on the jungle floor.





The real tantrum? Sovereignty my ass.

Maduro’s boxed: 80% of Venezuelans want him gone, military’s half-starved and bounty-hunting their own brass ($50 million on his head), allies like Russia too bogged in Ukraine to send MiGs.





Trump talked to him last week – easy way or hard way. Nicolás picked hard.



Enjoy the blackout, dictator. Your narco sugar daddies won’t save you when the bill comes due – and it’s landing soon.





Source: Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sky News, Al Jazeera, DEA 2025 National Drug Threat Assessment

