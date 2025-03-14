Ma$e, Lil Kim, Faith Evans & More Attend Funeral Of Biggie’s Mom Voletta Wallace

Ma$e, Lil Kim and Faith Evans were among the attendees at the funeral of The Notorious B.I.G.‘s mother Voletta Wallace.

The service was held on Wednesday (March 12) at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel in New York City, the same location as Biggie’s service almost 30 years ago following his murder.

According to Rolling Stone, there was a strict guest list for the event, with former Bad Boy artists Ma$e, Kim and Faith — who was also married to Biggie and welcomed a son with him — among the most prominent names in attendance.

Other guests included JAY-Z‘s mother Gloria Carter, Diddy‘s son Christian “King” Combs and Ms. Wallace’s two grandchildren, Christopher and T’yanna.

Voletta’s family also announced a public viewing that was held a day earlier on Tuesday (March 11) at the same location.

A post on Instagram said: “This will be an opportunity for all of us, together, to acknowledge and pay tribute to the matriarch who built her son’s memory into the legacy that stands today, allowing his iconic music and his legendary style to touch and inspire generations upon generations of music, Hip Hop and popular culture fans across the globe.”

Voletta Wallace passed away last month at the age of 78. She died of natural causes while in hospice care at her home in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

A statement from Wallace’s family read: “We suffered a tremendous loss today. Our mother, our matriarch, the woman who dedicated herself to uplifting her son, Christopher Wallace, and preserving his legacy has passed away. It is with immense sadness that we share this news with you, and ask that you please give our family the space and time needed to grieve this monumental loss.

“Thank you for your continued outpouring of love, prayers and condolences in this difficult time. In the coming days, we will share how we can all honor Ms. Wallace. Thank you for your immense support and love.”

Following the death of Biggie, Wallace was left in charge of her son’s estate and music rights — a portion of which are reportedly being sold for up to $100 million.