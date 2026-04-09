BREAKING: MAGA influencers want each other IN PRISON after jaw-dropping hypocrisy in Iran war-related foreign cash allegations.





The MAGA civil war over Trump’s Iran war has reached a spectacular new level of self-own, and it is absolutely wonderful to behold.





On Wednesday, the right-wing influencer universe erupted into a feeding frenzy over rumors — completely unsubstantiated, apparently originating from an anonymous X account called “0H0UR” — that the Justice Department was investigating conservative commentators for taking foreign money to argue for or against the Iran war. With zero evidence that this investigation exists, MAGA world immediately split into two camps: those demanding their enemies be arrested, and those demanding their enemies be deported.





“DO IT!!!” screamed “Catturd” — an actual influential voice in conservative media, in case you needed a reminder of where we are as a civilization.





“Influencers who take foreign money and don’t disclose it should be deported,” declared Jack Posobiec — who was himself previously implicated as a booster of a Russian intelligence hack. The lack of self-awareness is genuinely breathtaking.





But the true masterpiece of this entire saga is pundit Benny Johnson, who triumphantly declared the nonexistent investigation “good” and promised it would expose grifters taking foreign cash. “Will be telling who crashes out over this,” Johnson wrote. “I welcome it.”





Benny Johnson was previously caught taking millions of dollars to make YouTube videos for Russian-funded Tenet Media. Sure, he welcomes the investigation.





Then there’s MAGA personality Rob Smith, who vowed to “PERSONALLY investigate” anyone profiting from foreign-funded posting — four months after returning from a luxury influencer junket to Qatar, funded by sources he declined to disclose, after which he posted glowingly about America’s “mutually beneficial military and financial partnerships” with Qatar. And this is the guy who is going to personally investigate foreign influence.





Meanwhile, in the pro-war corner, Mark Levin’s allies are convinced Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens are on the Iranian payroll. In the anti-war corner, Laura Loomer has been calling Carlson “Tucker Qatarlson” for weeks. And Kash Patel’s country singer girlfriend recently claimed she had uncovered a vast foreign influence network designed to make people think she’s a Mossad operative.





The whole spectacle would be funnier if it weren’t for the fact that the Trump Justice Department — the one these influencers are begging to investigate foreign influence — is the same DOJ that scaled back Foreign Agents Registration Act enforcement at the very start of Pam Bondi’s tenure. The same administration whose foreign financial entanglements could fill several grand jury indictments. The same White House that invited the Canadian founders of Tenet Media — the Russian-funded operation that paid Benny Johnson — to the Easter egg roll this week.





So, the right-wing media sphere doesn’t need to worry. The FBI isn’t coming. The grifters are safe. In fact, some of them are still eating the Easter candy they got at the White House.





Please like and share this post if you think “I welcome the investigation into foreign money” hits different when you’ve already been caught taking Russian money.