BREAKING: MAGA love triangle EXPLODES — Boyfriend chooses TRUMP over MTG as she quits Congress.





In a meltdown so messy even Bravo wouldn’t film it, the MAGA universe has officially entered its Real Housewives era. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, once Donald Trump’s most loyal attack dog, has dramatically quit Congress after a bitter, very public breakup with the man she once worshipped — and to make it even juicier, her own boyfriend has now picked Trump over her.





Yes, you read that correctly. In this flaming political divorce, Brian Glenn — MTG’s partner and a Trump-aligned White House correspondent — has chosen loyalty to the president over the woman sitting next to him on the couch.





This is the kind of Shakespearean chaos you get when a movement is built entirely on grievance, ego, and mutual blackmail.





MTG, once so devoted she practically embroidered Trump’s initials on her tactical vest, announced she will resign on January 5, 2026. She delivered the news in a video filmed in her living room — with Glenn awkwardly sitting just off-camera like a man who knows he’s about to be caught in the crossfire — claiming she wouldn’t force her constituents to endure a “hateful primary” that Trump was engineering against her.





This all unraveled after Trump labeled her a “traitor”, vowed to “destroy” her for pushing him on the Epstein files, and accused her of abandoning the “America First” agenda — which, for the record, Trump abandons every 12 minutes whenever it’s convenient.





But Glenn? He’s staying right where the power is.



As MTG faced a wave of MAGA rage, Glenn posted a patriotic couple’s photo with the caption, “I love this woman. I love this country. God bless America.” Sweet, right? Except he then immediately told reporters he’s still firmly team Trump.





“I stand with the president,” he said. Translation: Love you, babe, but I’m not giving up my MAGA press pass.



He even admitted that when he returns to the White House briefing room — where Trump has been publicly torching his girlfriend — he’ll just stand there, stone-faced, letting it all happen. A supportive, modern partner who will absolutely let the president insult his girlfriend on national television while he just… watches.





MTG is left trying to salvage her pride — and maybe launch a presidential campaign from outside elective office, according to Glenn. He claims she’ll be “more powerful” now, helping “message the party,” like Trump did after leaving office. Sure, Jan.





Meanwhile, Glenn made sure he was standing front and center at the White House turkey pardon this week — in the perfect spot for Trump to see him, like a loyal dog waiting to be noticed.





Let’s be clear: When even Marjorie Taylor Greene — a woman who spent years debasing herself for Trump’s approval — can’t survive the MAGA loyalty Olympics, it tells you everything about the cultish rot inside the GOP.





This isn’t a movement. It’s a toxic relationship — and now we’re all watching the world’s pettiest custody battle for the soul of a fascist fan club.



Pass the popcorn.