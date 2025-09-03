MAGA Republican joins effort to bypass GOP in Epstein saga citing ‘bigger’ conspiracy

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R‑Fla.) threw her support behind the bipartisan discharge petition led by Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) that would compel the Justice Department to hand over unreleased documents related to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, while ensuring victims’ identities are redacted.

Luna, who leads the House Oversight Committee’s Declassification and Transparency Task Force, emphasized the need for maximum disclosure and accountability after meeting with Epstein victims on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting, Luna said, “The victims have stated that this is lot bigger than anyone had anticipated.”

She continued: “There’s some very rich and powerful people that need to go to jail. I think everyone’s frustrated about why it hasn’t happened before.”

The Florida Republican went on to say that Epstein may have been “an intelligence asset working for adversaries,” questioning “how much the government knew about it.”

When asked by a reporter if she would sign the discharge petition, Luna said, “I’ll be happy to,” adding that she has long been an advocate for the release of the files.

The bipartisan move by Massie and Khanna builds on growing bipartisan frustration with the pace and scope of the House Oversight Committee’s investigation, which some lawmakers view as overly cautious and heavily redacted. The committee is expected to release more materials later tonight, according to CNN’s Manu Raju.

The two lawmakers have also scheduled a Wednesday press conference at the Capitol, where survivors of Epstein’s abuse — some speaking for the first time — will plead for full disclosure of the documents.

Their testimonies are expected to heighten pressure on leaders and sway public sentiment further in favor of transparency.