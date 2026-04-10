MAGA supporters finally turn on Trump after his attack on the most popular right-winger influencers

BREAKING: MAGA supporters finally turn on Trump after his deranged attack on the most popular right-winger influencers — turning Truth Social into a smoking digital war zone.





The tide is turning at last…



“What!?! You are way outta line. Most of these people, especially Alex Jones, have been your ‘Day 1’s’!! You need to step back and take a good hard look at who is whispering in your ear. Get back to ;America 1st’!!” wrote the account CaliMAGA69.





The response was just one of many such messages from avowed Trump fans on his homegrown social network site after he unleashed a lengthy attack on Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones. Although all four previously supported him, they’ve become outspoken critics in recent weeks due to his ongoing Epstein coverup and his illegal Iran War. Most of them now believe Trump to be “Israel First” instead of “America First.”





As it turns out, Trump’s attack on these influencers was ill-advised because they’re all incredibly popular with the Republican base. Trump has now declared to his followers that they must choose between him and their favorite internet personalities. To his chagrin, many are siding with the latter.





“Trump just going against everyone that fought for him to win, just because of the Epstein files and being at war with Iran for Israel,” wrote the user DeportedNumber. “They didn’t leave MAGA, MAGA left them. MAGA left me too, so sad to see. You had so much potential, Trump. Voted for you all three times, and I feel so betrayed.”





“So we can only listen to Mark Levin for news? These people helped get you elected. You are actively alienating your base every day. This is sad,” wrote thegrayarea.



The backlash against this post is noteworthy because Truth Social is the ultimate MAGA echo chamber. If you’re an active user of that website, you’re almost certainly a diehard Trump supporter. Whenever he posts, he does so expecting unanimous praise from his sycophantic cult members. This time, he was met with outrage.





“Yeah yeah yeah Israel first we got it.. and if you want America’s interests to be put before Israel the president of the United States will publicly call you stupid. We got it man,” wrote the user DragonWar.





“Clearly you’re insane… time to resign Donald or face the 25th. You are mentally and emotionally unfit to be POTUS…” wrote marbles22.





“LOST MY SUPPORT,” wrote the user markwinslow.



How do you think this MAGA civil war will end?



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