Magaya Demands Removal Of Chief Prosecutor Saying She Is On A Mission From Makandiwa To Destroy Him

Magaya Vs Makandiwa: Prophet Demands Prosecutor’s Removal Over UFIC Allegations

Embattled PHD Ministries leader Walter Magaya has launched a stunning attack on the prosecutor handling his rape trial, demanding her removal and alleging she is on a direct mission from Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa to destroy him and his church.

In an explosive letter to the Prosecutor General’s office, Magaya’s legal team accuses chief prosecutor Tendayi Shonhayi of being a member of Makandiwa’s United Family International Church (UFIC) and using her position to wage a war against a rival ministry. The sensational claim has thrown the already scandal-plagued rape trial into unprecedented chaos.

The Makandiwa Link

The Herald reports that the letter, formally submitted to the court by Magaya’s lawyers Admire Rubaya and Everson Chatambudza on Tuesday, does not hold back. It directly links Shonhayi’s courtroom actions to her spiritual allegiance, painting a picture of a prosecutor on a personal crusade.

The legal team states in the letter dated February 17, 2026:

“Our client instructs, and has it on good authority, that Ms Tendayi Shonhayi is a member of a rival church known as United Family International Church (UFIC), which is considered by our client as a rival church to Magaya’s church, PHD Ministries, as well as to Magaya himself.”

But the letter goes far beyond stating the facts. It accuses Shonhayi of actively working to bring down Magaya for the benefit of her own “PAPA.”

“It is our client’s considered view that Ms Tendayi Shonhayi is on a mission of her own to try and persecute him on the basis that she wants to destroy our client’s church for the benefit of UFIC, which is a competing rival church. She is doing the bidding for her own ‘PAPA’ Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa in circumstances where she should be detached from the case.”

The legal team argues that this deep-seated conflict has poisoned the entire prosecution. They claim she unilaterally pushed to move the trial to the Victim-Friendly Court before any official ruling, a move they believe was designed to create the impression that Magaya is already guilty.

An Alleged Pattern Of Suspicious Conduct

Magaya’s lawyers have laid out what they call a clear pattern of conduct by Shonhayi, alleging she has manipulated legal documents and proceedings to suit her agenda. They point to the initial charge sheet and witness statements, which they claim were served without the names of the complainants – a direct violation of Section 146 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act.

The letter states:

“She only had to serve Magaya’s defence counsel with new charge sheets, which now had names after they had taken her to task. She further had to write the witness names on the typed witness statements using a blue pen. For your convenience, we have attached the defective documents that our client was once served with.”

They further accuse her of running the show behind the scenes, overstepping her role and whispering instructions to the lead counsel. The defence also claims she previously raised what they term “flimsy reasons” for the recusal of a High Court judge during bail proceedings and is now pushing to appeal the very bail Magaya was granted.

“Our client has also observed that the proceedings seem to be marred by the overbearing preponderance of Ms Shonhayi, who is not the lead counsel. Instead of leaving Mr Clemence Chimbari (lead counsel) to argue, she is always seen whispering something to him, showing that she is the one in charge.”

The letter concludes with a direct appeal to the Prosecutor General, arguing that allowing Shonhayi to continue would be a travesty of justice. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has remained tight-lipped and has yet to respond to the dramatic allegations.

Meanwhile, the trial itself remains gridlocked. On Monday, February 16, 2026, proceedings stalled as Magaya’s lawyers pushed to have the matter referred to the Constitutional Court.

They are fighting a ruling allowing some witnesses to testify via video link, insisting that Magaya has the right to face his accusers in open court. Magistrate Esthere Chivasa has granted the defence until Tuesday to file their application.

Magaya faces four counts of rape involving adult congregants from Harare and Chegutu, with allegations dating from 2016 to 2023. He is also due back in court on March 2, 2026, on separate rape allegations involving two other women.