MAGISTRATE RECUSES HIMSELF FROM “WHY  ME” HATE SPEECH CASE

MAGISTRATE RECUSES HIMSELF FROM KAPWEPWE HATE SPEECH CASE





Lusaka Resident Magistrate Peter Mungala has recused himself from handling the case involving social media influencer Francis Kapwepwe, popularly known as “Why Me.”





Magistrate Mungala cited professional grounds for his decision to step aside from the matter, which came up today for a ruling on the defence’s application regarding the court’s jurisdiction.





He informed both parties that he could not proceed with the case and has referred it back to Chief Resident Magistrate Davis Chibwili for reallocation.





Once reassigned to a different court, Kapwepwe, aged 29, will be expected to take a fresh plea.





Kapwepwe is facing three counts of hate speech and expressing or showing hatred, ridicule, or contempt toward individuals based on race, tribe, place of origin, or colour.



ZNBC