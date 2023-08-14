Maiko Zulu Encourages Fred M’membe Amid Arrest Controversy”

Activist and musician Maiko Zulu has advised Socialist Party President Fred M’membe not to be afraid following his recent arrest and detention in police custody.

Police in Lusaka last week arrested and charged M’membe for the offence of Libel Contrary to Section 191 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia

Police further warned and cautioned Dr. M’membe on an alleged offence of Communication of certain Information contrary to Section 4 Subsection 3 of the State Security Act Chapter 111.

But Zulu said he expected Dr. M’membe and the Socialist Party to have a rough ride under the UPND regime.

“When Zambians changed government in 2021, there was relief following the handing back of Prime Television broadcasting license which was suspended by the government. This was done through a welcomed public pronouncement by the Head of State Mr Hakainde Hichilema.However, the olive branch extended to Prime TV fell short of reaching The Post Newspaper which was earlier closed under the Edgar Lungu rule,” Zulu said.

“It was clear from then that Dr Fred M’membe and the Socialist Party were going to have yet another rough ride under the new regime and that is why it’s not surprising today that M’membe seems to be perceived as an ‘enemy of the system’ who risks facing a lot of trials outside the Courts,” said the reggae music specialist.

Dr. M’membe’s arrest is in connection with some statements he publishes on his Facebook page.

“With intent to defame, did publish an article and circulated it on social media to say that fired cop dies of depression and further did allege that the deceased Mr, Moses Kabamba a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police who was a Divisional Criminal Investigations officer for North-Western Division, had risen Blood pressure and died after he heard that the Deputy Inspector General of Police for Operations, Mr, Milner Muyambango had refused to obey instructions given by the Solicitor General Marshal Muchende, to introduce back on the payroll, retired police officers as a way to have their matter settled out of court.

The suspect has been detained in custody and will appear in court soon,” read a police report issued by spokesperson Rae Hamoonga