Maimane calls on legacy foundations to return to national dialogue





Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Dr Mmusi Maimane has called on prominent legacy organizations, including the Thabo Mbeki and Steve Biko foundations, to reconsider their withdrawal from the National Dialogue and return to the process.



The appeal was made during a media briefing in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on August 21, 2025, amid rising controversy surrounding the dialogue’s first National Convention.





The National Dialogue, held on August 15-16, 2025, at the University of South Africa (UNISA) in Pretoria, faced significant criticism after several legacy foundations, including those of Thabo Mbeki, Steve Biko, Desmond and Leah Tutu, and others, withdrew, citing rushed preparations, lack of transparency over a reported R700 million budget, and a shift toward government control.





Maimane, acknowledging these concerns, urged the foundations to re-engage, stating, “We must forge a new consensus about South Africa’s future. I’m inviting them back into the fold to ensure this process works





President Cyril Ramaphosa, defending the initiative, criticized boycotts as detrimental to national unity.





The call for the foundations’ return follows an olive branch from the Eminent Persons Group, which seeks to address concerns and restore trust.





Maimane emphasized the dialogue’s importance as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to reshape South Africa’s moral and political landscape, urging all stakeholders to prioritize inclusivity and accountability.