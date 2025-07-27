MAKE A WISE DECISION IN 2026



… Kalaba tells Nchelenge’s Shabo ward residents.



NCHELENGE, SUNDAY, JULY 27, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)





Citizens First party President Harry Kalaba has urged residents of Shabo ward in Nchelenge district, Luapula province to make a wise decision in 2026 by voting out the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema.





Speaking when he drummed support for the Citizens First candidate Sylvia Kabwe ahead of the August 07, 2025 Shabo ward by election today, Mr. Kalaba said the UPND is a failed project that has failed to fulfill it’s campaign promises.





He said President Hichilema Promised cheap fuel, mealie meal and medicines in hospitals but has failed.



” You voted for UPND in 2021so that you have good roads and employment opportunities but that has not happened because they have no regard for you. You are only remembered during elections. They promised you cheap fuel, mealie meal and medicines in hospitals but they have failed,” Mr. Kalaba





And Mr. Kalaba said voting for Sylvia Kabwe, the Shabo ward CF candidate will ensure that the needs of the people in the area are met because she understands their problems.





“Women are always an important aspect in leadership and you are very lucky that you have a woman as a candidate under CF and voting for her will easy your problems because she lives among you and understands your problems,” Mr. Kalaba said.





“Don’t vote for outsiders because development will be delayed here. Outsiders come and go,but this one lives amongst you. This ward by election will open doors for Harry Kalaba and Citizens First as a party ahead of the 2026 General elections, ” He said.



#SmartEagles2025.