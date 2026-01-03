MAKE NO MISTAKE, OPPOSITION WILL UNITE – MAKEBI ZULU



Renowned Constitutional Lawyer and Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Aspirant Makebi Zulu has reaffirmed that the opposition will unite against those attempting to derail Zambia’s progress.





Mr Zulu stressed that make no mistake, the opposition stands ready to defend the country’s future.





He emphasised that together they will work to restore not only confidence but also the trust of fellow countrymen and women.





Mr Zulu disclosed that they met on Friday evening with Mr Kasonde Mwenda, President of the Economic Freedom Fighters.





He also noted that they engaged with Mrs Mulenga Kapwepwe, one of Zambia’s towering female leaders, whose commitment to national development remains steadfast.





Mr. Zulu said this is part of ongoing efforts to build a stronger and more responsive opposition to the current regime, which he said has brought the country to its knees economically, socially, and politically.





He said these engagements reflect a growing resolve among opposition leaders to work together in the interest of the Zambian people.