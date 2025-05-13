Make office of Mayor Executive instead of removing term remit and bringing back MPs to the Councils- Nathan Chanda

FORMER LUANSHYA MAYOR WRITES:::



Make office of Mayor Executive instead of removing term remit and bringing back MPs to the Councils.



Looking at the proposed amendment to the constitution especially to do with local authorities l feel there is a need to for wider consultation.





For example bringing Member of Parliament to local authorities will defeat the sprite of decentralisation which separate the roles and responsibilities of MPs and Civic leaders.



The main reason why MPs wants to come to back council it is because of constituency Development Fund (CDF ) not any other reason





Member of Parliament must understand that are policy makers. They formulate laws while Civic leaders make bye laws and do the implementation through chief officers under the local authorities.



My view on Local Government issues which needs to be attended to as a matter of urgency is the harmonizetion of functions of the office of the Mayor/Council Chairperson to that of the Town Clerk and District Commissioner (DC) which brings alot of misunderstanding when it comes to performing functions.





Mayors and Council Chairpersons are Established under article 154(1) and (2 )of the amended 2016 Constitution of Zambia unlike in the past were Mayors and Council Chairpersons where elected by fellow councillors in accordance with section 16(1) (A)and (B) of the Local Government Act cap 281 of the Laws of Zambia.





Therefore Mayors/Chairpersons must be Executive because there elected in accordance to article 47(1) directly by electorate in every district ensuring that their allegiance is to the people not to councillors or specific ward



Mayors/ Council Chairpersons must have condition of services clearly spelt out like those of other constitution office holders.





Also looking at the devolved functions and

responsibilities that have been placed on shoulders of councils Mayors must have authority but up to now if you look at the terms and Reference of Mayors for lack of better term are ceremonial by nature.





Councillors condition of services and qualification must be looked at because not every educated leader has monopoly of wisdom. Knowledge and natural wisdom from God is Different. Councillors are community leaders who don’t only need knowledge but also wisdom.





Last but not the least as a seasoned Civic leader who worked under both provisions of the old and amendment constitution as Mayor been elected into by both councillors and residents. l feel Councils and ward development committees (WDC)must be capacited and supported financially in order to attract more human resource to provide effective and efficient service delivery. Local authorities been the engine of Service delivery must protected to enjoy its autonomy.



I submit



Nathan Chanda Bwalya

Former Mayor of Luanshya.