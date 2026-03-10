“MAKE SOUTH AFRICA’S ARMY STRONG OR ONE DAY YOUR COUNTRY COULD BE INVADED- BRAZIL PRESIDENT WARNS RAMAPHOSA

🔥 BRAZIL PRESIDENT WARNS RAMAPHOSA: “MAKE SOUTH AFRICA’S ARMY STRONG OR ONE DAY YOUR COUNTRY COULD BE INVADED” — WILL RAMAPHOSA ACT OR END UP HIDING UNDER THE COUCH AT PHALA PHALA FARM AGAIN?





Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has reportedly warned that countries like Brazil and South Africa must strengthen their military forces or risk becoming vulnerable to powerful nations.





Lula said that if nations do not prepare themselves with strong defence systems and capable armies, there may come a day when another country decides to invade them. His message was clear: sovereignty must be protected by a strong and prepared military.





The warning comes at a time when global tensions are rising and powerful countries continue to show their military strength around the world. Some analysts believe nations that are politically independent or part of alliances like BRICS could face pressure from bigger powers.





South Africa, like Brazil, is a member of BRICS and has increasingly spoken about global balance of power and independence from Western influence.



However, the warning is now raising serious questions here at home.





🇿🇦 Is South Africa’s army strong enough to defend the country if a powerful nation tried to interfere?

🇿🇦 Will President Cyril Ramaphosa now strengthen the South African National Defence Force to protect the country?

🇿🇦 Or will he wait until danger comes and end up hiding under the couch at Phala Phala farm again?





Many South Africans believe the country must invest more in defence and security to ensure that the nation can protect itself in an increasingly unpredictable world.