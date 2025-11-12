MAKEBI BLASTS GOVERNMENT OVER DIESEL CRISIS — CALLS FOR URGENT FUEL PROCUREMENT AUDIT





Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential contender Hon. Makebi Zulu has issued a hard-hitting statement condemning the shortage and soaring cost of diesel in the country, describing the situation as a national crisis that threatens Zambia’s economic stability.





Hon. Zulu said it is “both unacceptable and deeply concerning” that diesel a critical driver of transport, agriculture, and industry has become prohibitively expensive and increasingly unavailable, despite repeated promises by the UPND administration to lower fuel costs by eliminating middlemen in the procurement process.





“When the UPND was in opposition, they made a solemn pledge to remove middlemen and reduce fuel prices. That pledge was not mere rhetoric it was a commitment to economic justice and transparency,” Hon. Zulu stated.





He questioned the government’s failure to reform the fuel supply chain, demanding to know, “What has become of that promise? Where are the reforms that were meant to dismantle the opaque networks inflating fuel prices?”





Hon. Zulu warned that the ongoing diesel shortage is not just an inconvenience but a direct assault on national productivity, pushing up inflation and hurting ordinary citizens.





“Leadership must be measured not by slogans, but by delivery. The people deserve answers, not excuses,” he declared.





Proposing immediate action, Hon. Zulu urged the government to audit the entire fuel procurement process and publish the findings for public scrutiny.





He further called for the establishment of a transparent and competitive tender system that prioritizes direct government-to-government contracts to eliminate intermediaries, reduce costs, and ensure consistent supply.



“The time for truth is now,” he concluded.