MAKEBI ‘Family Wishes’ ZULU SLAMS CDF ABUSE

MAKEBI ZULU SLAMS CDF ABUSE



Prominent Constitutional Lawyer and Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Contender Makebi Zulu is disappointed that 8.3 Billion Kwacha was unaccounted for as captured in the 2023 Auditor General report on CDF.





He is also concerned that 9.4 Billion Kwacha was diverted to unauthorised CDF projects.



Mr. Zulu, therefore, warned that those cited for mismanagement of CDF in the 2023 Auditor General report due to failure to recover loans, failure to account for funds, and changes to projects without approval, will be held accountable.





He stated that the Auditor General’s Report revealed that examples of theft were also noted, where individuals added themselves as beneficiaries to siphon funds.



Mr. Zulu pointed out that the majority of councils failing to recover loans are in UPND strongholds, raising concerns about possible patronage and abuse.





He observed that eight out of the ten provinces had utilisation rates lower than 50% for community projects.



Mr. Zulu expressed surprise that the government pushed an annual increase in budget allocation despite rampant abuse.





He proposed that if elected President of Zambia next year, he would involve the media, the church, and NGOs to closely monitor the implementation of CDF for it to achieve its intended purpose.





Mr. Zulu pledged to remove the dominance of political cadres in the programme by encouraging broader participation of all citizens.





He warned that if not carefully managed, the programme would become a financing tool for cadres, with only those connected to them participating.