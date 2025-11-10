MAKEBI INSISTS THAT PF, LUNGU FAMILY AND ZAMBIANS DESIRE THAT ECL IS GIVEN A DIGNIFIED BURIAL





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s family spokesperson, Makebi Zulu, has described the passing of Zambia’s sixth Republican President as a great national loss.





Speaking shortly after filing his nomination to contest the Patriotic Front (PF) presidency, Mr. Zulu said the former ruling party, the Lungu family, and the people of Zambia all desire that the late Head of State be given a dignified burial.





Mr. Zulu added that Mr. Lungu will be honored accordingly.



He recently stated that the former President’s remains would only be repatriated to Zambia once President Hakainde Hichilema publicly commits to staying away from the funeral and delegates Vice President Mutale Nalumango to represent the government at the ceremony.





Former President Edgar Lungu, who died on June 5, 2025, has not yet been buried due to a legal dispute between the government and the Lungu family regarding his final resting place.



#SunFmTvNews