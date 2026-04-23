MAKEBI IS LYING: South African Supreme Court Of Appeal has not granted any orders. Lungu family have gone back to High Court





Contrary to Makebi Zulu’s claims yesterday to the effect that the Supreme Court of Appeal had issued orders to the governments of Zambia and South Africa to return ECL’s body to Two Mountains Morgue.





The correct position is that after the Supreme Court guided that the Lungu Appeal had lapsed, and the Government of Zambia moved to execute the 8th August 2025 High Court Judgement to repatriate ECL’s body to Zambia for burial, the Lungu family , instead of going to the Supreme Court of Appeal, RUSHED to the HIGH COURT and filed an EX-PARTE APPLICATION for certain reliefs.





Interestingly, the application has cited the South African Police Service(SAPS), The Commissioner of Police and The Minister of Police as 1st, 2nd and 2rd Respondents respectively, in addition to the respondents in the lapsed Appeal.





Why including SAPS in the application ? Well the reason is straightforward: SAPS is an interested party in the body as it instituted investigations into the actual cause of ECL’s death following poisoning allegations. Thus, after legally collecting the body from Two Mountains Morgue, SAPS took possession of the mortal remains to collect DNA and conduct thorough autopsy.





It’s in this application pending INTER-PARTE hearing where interim orders of relief have been granted.



It’s false and misrepresentation of facts to claim that the Supreme Courtof Appeal has made orders, including requesting GRZ and RSA to show cause why they should not be cited for Contempt of Court.





The Supreme Court of Appeal can’t talk about contempt after it informed Honey Attorneys that the Appeal before it had lapsed.



Source: Mark Simuuwe