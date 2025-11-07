Makebi ‘Malukula’ Zulu Jets In to File-in PF Presidential Nominations

Makebi Zulu Jets In to File-in Party Nominations



Lusaka lawyer and Edgar Lungu Family Spokesperson, Makebi Zulu arrives in Lusaka ahead of the deadline by the Patriotic Front for members filing in nominations for President and other positions.



Makebi Zulu was accompanied by former Minister of Mines Hon Richard Musukwa and prominent Lusaka lawyer Jonas Zimba among others.





