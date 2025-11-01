MAKEBI MEETS LUBINDA, ANNOUNCES HIS PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATURE



Here is a statement posted by Patriotic Front:





This morning, Hon. Makebi Zulu, one of PF aspiring presidential candidates paid a courtesy call on the PF Acting President, Hon Given Lubinda in South Africa and the two discussed many issues related to PF and Zambian politics.





Hon. Makebi Zulu took the opportunity to officially announced his presidential party candidacy to Hon. Lubinda and thanked him for keeping the ECL legacy by providing party leadership under these difficult conditions.





The Lusaka lawyer further encouraged the Acting PF President to continue holding the party together as well as ensure that a national convention was convened peacefully and conducted in the manner that honors the late President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





The Acting PF President was happy to meet Hon. Makebi in his new capacity as a party presidential candidate and encouraged him to continue being professional, law abiding and mature in his quest for party leadership.





While Hon. Lubinda was accompanied by MCC, Dr. Frank Ng’ambi and ECL’s Former Political Advisor and Tonse Alliance National Coordinator, Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba, Hon. Makebi Zulu was accompanied by former mines minister and PF MCC Hon. Richard Musukwa.