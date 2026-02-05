Makebi to state position on NCP presidential endorsement this week

DESPITE growing confusion and disagreements within party structures New Congress Party (NCP) president Peter Chanda has defended his decision to endorse lawyer, and PF member Makebi Zulu as the party’s presidential candidate, saying the move is fully supported by the party constitution



The endorsement has triggered uncertainty inside and outside the NCP with reports suggesting that some party members were unaware of the process used to select Zulu.



Chanda told Kalemba that the NCP constitution gives him authority to appoint a presidential candidate if he chooses not to contest.



“The constitution gives me the mandate to appoint a candidate when I decide not to run myself,” Chanda said.

He dismissed claims that the decision was irregular, insisting it followed internal rules.



However, the announcement has been met with mixed reactions, with some party members alleging that no formal consultations were held before Zulu’s name was unveiled.



Furthermore, the country and keen followers of Zambian politics have been put on suspense after Zulu was quoted in separate media reports saying he was surprised by the nomination as well and had not been officially informed beforehand.



NCP spokesperson Erasmus Mukondo Chendela backed Chanda, saying Article 41 of the party constitution allows the party president to appoint any person he considers suitable.



“When it comes to party structures, all of us are aware of that clause. We are here where we are because of Edgar Chagwa Lungu, and all members were briefed about the coming of Makebi Zulu,” Chendela said.



Chendela said the late former president Edgar Lungu was considered a unifying figure for the party and that the decision to approach Zulu was part of a broader political strategy.



He added that Zulu, who is yet to accept the endorsement is expected to publicly clarify his position later this week.

“We are expecting developments this week when Honourable Zulu will state whether he accepts the invitation,” Chendela said.



He further revealed that the party had prepared multiple options in case Zulu does not accept the party presidency ahead of the August 13 elections.



“Plan A was the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Plan B is Honourable Makebi Zulu, and Plan C is President Peter Chanda himself,” said Chendela.



The controversy comes at a time when opposition alliances remain fragile, with parties struggling to agree on common candidates.

By Haggai Hamunyemba

Kalemba February 4, 2026