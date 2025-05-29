MAKEBI ZULU ACCUSES UPND OF VIOLATING PROCEDURE AND MISAPPLYING LAW IN CONSTITUTIONAL REFORMS



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Constitutional lawyer Makebi Zulu has alleged that there has been gross misapplication of the law under the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration.





Speaking during Sun FM TV’s public forum, Mr. Zulu expressed concerns about human rights violations, particularly the lack of proper public engagement in constitutional amendments.





He emphasized that constitutional reforms must involve broader consultation to ensure they reflect the will of the people.





Mr. Zulu further claimed that the UPND government did not follow the correct procedure for constitutional reforms, arguing that the country should not be discussing the matter at this time.