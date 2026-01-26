MAKEBI ZULU AND THE POLITICS OF BETRAYAL



By Staff Reporter



Makebi Zulu’s political rise is inseparable from the goodwill and protection of the Lungu family. He was trusted, embraced, and elevated through proximity to former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s household—a privilege that gave him relevance and access few enjoyed. Today, that same trust has been repaid with betrayal.





At a time when the Lungu family faces sustained political persecution and isolation, Makebi Zulu has chosen silence, distancing, and self-preservation. Instead of standing firm, he has quietly rebranded himself, feeding off a legacy he now seeks to discard. This is not independence; it is opportunism.





Politics may reward ambition, but it cannot excuse ingratitude. Using people as ladders and kicking them away once convenient is the lowest form of political conduct.





If Makebi Zulu could so easily abandon a family that stood by him when it mattered most, Zambians are right to question where his loyalty would lie when power is at stake.





History is unkind to betrayers. Ambition built on treachery never lasts.