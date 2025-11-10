MAKEBI ZULU APPLAUDS SANGWA’S PUSH FOR CONSTITUTIONALISM, CIVIC AWAKENING





Prominent lawyer and Patriotic Front (PF) presidential contender Makebi Zulu has applauded Constitutional Lawyer and State Counsel John Sangwa SC’s effort to reawaken civic consciousness at a time when many citizens feel marginalised and disenchanted.





Speaking when the two held a consultative meeting, Mr Zulu expressed satisfaction with Mr Sangwa, who has taken the initiative to mobilise citizens under a new movement dedicated to advancing constitutionalism, accountability, and meaningful change in anticipation of the 2026 general elections.





He said the deliberations focused on the growing national sentiment that Zambia requires a renewed trajectory, one anchored in the rule of law, economic revitalisation, and a government that genuinely serves its people.





Mr Zulu said the two took particular interest in understanding the movement’s vision and underlying motivations.



Mr Zulu said that over recent months, they have received an overwhelming number of appeals from citizens across the country urging them to consider offering themselves for higher leadership in 2026.





He said in response, his team has embarked upon a broad-based consultation process involving stakeholders, opinion leaders, civil society representatives, and ordinary citizens.



Mr Zulu said the undertaking is not driven by personal ambition, but by a sincere commitment to listen, to understand the prevailing concerns and to explore how they might collectively restore hope and dignity to the nation.





Mr Zulu said the engagement with State Counsel Sangwa formed part of the wider consultative effort.



He said it is evident that Zambia requires a unity of purpose among all who are committed to justice, fairness, and economic empowerment for our people.





Mr Zulu said that whether through political parties, civic movements, or citizen-led initiatives, the call for genuine transformation is growing louder by the day.





He said as the consultations progress, his team remains firmly guided by the principle that leadership must be rooted in service, not self-interest, in listening, not imposition, and in the restoration of public confidence in the institutions, not their erosion.





Mr Zulu reiterated to Zambians that his team is listening.



He said together they shall forge a new path, one that restores prosperity, integrity, and enduring hope for our beloved country.