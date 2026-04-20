Makebi Zulu blocked from seeing  Nakacinda

Makebi Zulu shares..
BLOCKED 🚫
This morning, we went to visit our party Secretary General, Honourable Raphael Mangani Nakacinda, Hon. Joseph Malanji, and others who are incarcerated at Chimbokaila Correctional Facility in Lusaka, but we were blocked from seeing our brothers.
After being made to stand and wait for more than one hour for clearance from the supposed high command to visit these leaders, we were denied access on the pretext that Correctional Service officers had failed to obtain clearance from State House to allow us to see them.
The Correctional Service officers insisted that they needed clearance from State House in order to allow us into the facility.
We wonder when it became standard practice for anyone visiting a loved one in prison to require authorisation from State House.
Such campaigning will not working….tell the people what you will do for them and how you will do it….sympathy votes don’t work anymore. Zambians suffered too much under PF to have any sympathy.
Manje chababa!!!! You guys were blocking people from seeing HH at mukobeko. I was blocked twice. The standard answer was the same…..no clearance…that is standard for opposition politicians in prison.
You wanted to isolate HH so that he gets broken by loneliness. Yeah, birds have come home to roost.
Yawama manje. No sympathy votes. Especially you Makebi Zulu. You are still hiding information on what happened to your crook boss killed by people he dribbled….
Do these correctional facilities have visiting hours or people can just walk in willy nilly?
Or is it that politicians have privileges even in such matters like they get preferential treatment for medical evacuation?