Makebi Zulu blocked from seeing  Nakacinda

Makebi Zulu shares..



BLOCKED 🚫



This morning, we went to visit our party Secretary General, Honourable Raphael Mangani Nakacinda, Hon. Joseph Malanji, and others who are incarcerated at Chimbokaila Correctional Facility in Lusaka, but we were blocked from seeing our brothers.







After being made to stand and wait for more than one hour for clearance from the supposed high command to visit these leaders, we were denied access on the pretext that Correctional Service officers had failed to obtain clearance from State House to allow us to see them.





The Correctional Service officers insisted that they needed clearance from State House in order to allow us into the facility.





We wonder when it became standard practice for anyone visiting a loved one in prison to require authorisation from State House.