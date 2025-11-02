Makebi Zulu Calls for Inclusive Constitutional Reform, Rejects Amendment Bill No. 7
Lusaka, Sunday 2 November 2025
Patriotic Front Presidential aspirant, Hon. Makebi Zulu, has called for the immediate withdrawal of Amendment Bill No. 7, describing it as unconstitutional, divisive, and lacking in national consensus.
In a statement released on Sunday, Senior Counsel Makebi Zulu stated that his stance was not about scoring political points but about defending Zambia’s core democratic values transparency, accountability, and the rightful voice of the people.
“Today, I speak not to score political points, but to defend the values that bind us together: democracy, transparency, and the rightful voice of the people,” Zulu said.
“We stand opposed to Amendment Bill No. 7, not out of mere opposition to change, but out of a principled commitment to inclusive, lawful, and accountable reform.”
Hon. Zulu a renowned Constitutional lawyer emphasized that the Constitution remains the supreme charter of the Republic, protecting freedoms, regulating power, and ensuring that every citizen has a stake in the nation’s future. He warned that Amendment Bill No. 7 proposes far-reaching changes that could alter how power is exercised and how citizens influence national policy.
“The question we must all ask,” he said, “is whether these changes will strengthen our democracy or concentrate power in the hands of a few, bypassing broad consensus and undermining the very safeguards we depend on.”
The former lawmaker highlighted major omissions by the drafters of the bill of failing to meaningfully consult the people, citing reports from the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) and several civil society organizations.
He noted that the Constitutional Court had previously declared a similar amendment unconstitutional, a ruling he said should have served as a lesson in governance.
“A constitution is not the property of a ruling party or a narrow faction; it belongs to every citizen,” Hon. Zulu said.
“When a nation drafts a constitution without broad-based input, it risks producing a document that lacks legitimacy in the eyes of those it is meant to govern.”
He further argued that the proposed amendments risk upsetting the balance of power between the executive and the legislature, potentially weakening institutional independence and eroding accountability.
He also questioned the timing of the reforms, pointing to Zambia’s pressing economic and social challenges.
“The nation faces economic hardship, unreliable power supply, and growing concerns about corruption and governance. In such moments, constitutional reform should be guided by prudence, not expediency,” he stated.
Emphasizing the need for unity, the learned counsel described the Constitution as a “unifying instrument” that should bring together diverse voices rather than entrench partisan divisions.
“Our nation thrives when citizens across regions and backgrounds see themselves reflected in the charter that governs them,” he said.
The former minister urged government to withdraw Amendment Bill No. 7 and restart the process in a transparent and participatory manner, engaging all key stakeholders including civil society, faith leaders, business communities, workers, traditional authorities, and ordinary citizens.
“We advocate for a process that builds broad consensus, meets the highest standards of legality and procedural fairness, and prioritizes real solutions to the economy, energy, health, and governance challenges that affect people’s daily lives,” he declared.
He concluded by calling on Zambians to remain steadfast in defending the rule of law and protecting the spirit of democracy.
“Let us choose a path that honours the promises of democracy one that is open, inclusive, and governed by the rule of law,” he said. “May wisdom guide our decisions for the common good.”
Makebi Zulu and a group of dissatisfied lawyers are misleading the public by providing false information regarding the newly formed Technical Committee on the proposed Constitutional Amendment. The assertions about inclusivity and other matters are unhelpful. We urge those who claim to advocate for a more inclusive and improved Constitution to present their submissions to the Technical Committee rather than making unfounded allegations.
Could they engage in a genuine debate by submitting counterarguments to support their claims? Those individuals, including Chiefs and organizations, who are avoiding the Technical Committee to make submissions are displaying cowardice and a lack of understanding of what the proposal entails. In Zambia, we have some people and groups of organisations who are good at identifying faults but fail to offer tangible solutions.
Still holding on to the corpse for political mileage. Can PF ever support anything that UPND is doing? Never.. Only people with rare wisdom like Hon. Sunday Chanda, Chabinga, Mungandu and others are the few in PF who appreciate UPND’s achievements.
There are only two things Hakainde seeks in the Constitutional Amendment he has embarked on.
To tilt the balance of power from the executive to the Legislature…An Insurance that even in the event of him losing an election at Presidential level, the Legislature will forever be under the control of 3 regions of Zambia, North Western, Western and Southern Provinces.
To tilt power within the Legislature to Strong Holds of UPND, namely Northwestern, Western and Southern Province.
With these two changes , Power will forever be concentrated in the 3 provinces of Zambia.. Lusaka and Copperbelt provinces and the other 5 provinces will have the population, but the Legislative power will forever be in North Western Province, Western Province and Southern Province.
Any future attempt to change the constitution will be resisted, as the 3 provinces will have the numbers in Parliament, and will hold the legislative power…only when the interests of the 3 provinces are taken into account will the changes be made.
This is a creation of a state within a state. That’s what Bill 7 is all about.
All these things like taking development to the people through CDF, reducing costs of bye Elections is just Noise.
It’s all about power, and keeping it in Perpetuity by the 3 provinces of Zambia.
It’s all about the creation of a state within a state.
Why is Hakainde Hichilema keeping the delimitation report secret?
Why hasn’t the Full Census Report not been Released?
By how much has the population of Southern Province grown from 2010? No one knows!
Give them an inch, they take a yard
Give them a yard they take a Mile..
Give them a chance to rule, they want to rule forever.
The fruits of the curse of 2021.
I humbly submit.
Cont’
“Am told that I will win the Presidential elections, but not many of my members of Parliament candidates will win” .
But the unsaid part is that
” Most of those who will lose the Parliamentary Seat Contest on my party ticket will be Second Best ”
So I will change the Constitution so that the second best will still come to Parliament later ”
How ?
The Incumbent will resign…and start a new life in Bahamas with some cool cash! I will give him an offer he wouldn’t refuse!
You think you can fool a Corleone?
That’s the Constitution Zambians are being asked to rubber stamp.