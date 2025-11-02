Makebi Zulu Calls for Inclusive Constitutional Reform, Rejects Amendment Bill No. 7

Lusaka, Sunday 2 November 2025

Patriotic Front Presidential aspirant, Hon. Makebi Zulu, has called for the immediate withdrawal of Amendment Bill No. 7, describing it as unconstitutional, divisive, and lacking in national consensus.

In a statement released on Sunday, Senior Counsel Makebi Zulu stated that his stance was not about scoring political points but about defending Zambia’s core democratic values transparency, accountability, and the rightful voice of the people.

“Today, I speak not to score political points, but to defend the values that bind us together: democracy, transparency, and the rightful voice of the people,” Zulu said.

“We stand opposed to Amendment Bill No. 7, not out of mere opposition to change, but out of a principled commitment to inclusive, lawful, and accountable reform.”

Hon. Zulu a renowned Constitutional lawyer emphasized that the Constitution remains the supreme charter of the Republic, protecting freedoms, regulating power, and ensuring that every citizen has a stake in the nation’s future. He warned that Amendment Bill No. 7 proposes far-reaching changes that could alter how power is exercised and how citizens influence national policy.

“The question we must all ask,” he said, “is whether these changes will strengthen our democracy or concentrate power in the hands of a few, bypassing broad consensus and undermining the very safeguards we depend on.”

The former lawmaker highlighted major omissions by the drafters of the bill of failing to meaningfully consult the people, citing reports from the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) and several civil society organizations.

He noted that the Constitutional Court had previously declared a similar amendment unconstitutional, a ruling he said should have served as a lesson in governance.

“A constitution is not the property of a ruling party or a narrow faction; it belongs to every citizen,” Hon. Zulu said.

“When a nation drafts a constitution without broad-based input, it risks producing a document that lacks legitimacy in the eyes of those it is meant to govern.”

He further argued that the proposed amendments risk upsetting the balance of power between the executive and the legislature, potentially weakening institutional independence and eroding accountability.

He also questioned the timing of the reforms, pointing to Zambia’s pressing economic and social challenges.

“The nation faces economic hardship, unreliable power supply, and growing concerns about corruption and governance. In such moments, constitutional reform should be guided by prudence, not expediency,” he stated.

Emphasizing the need for unity, the learned counsel described the Constitution as a “unifying instrument” that should bring together diverse voices rather than entrench partisan divisions.

“Our nation thrives when citizens across regions and backgrounds see themselves reflected in the charter that governs them,” he said.

The former minister urged government to withdraw Amendment Bill No. 7 and restart the process in a transparent and participatory manner, engaging all key stakeholders including civil society, faith leaders, business communities, workers, traditional authorities, and ordinary citizens.

“We advocate for a process that builds broad consensus, meets the highest standards of legality and procedural fairness, and prioritizes real solutions to the economy, energy, health, and governance challenges that affect people’s daily lives,” he declared.

He concluded by calling on Zambians to remain steadfast in defending the rule of law and protecting the spirit of democracy.

“Let us choose a path that honours the promises of democracy one that is open, inclusive, and governed by the rule of law,” he said. “May wisdom guide our decisions for the common good.”