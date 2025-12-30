MAKEBI ZULU CALLS FOR OPPOSITION UNITY AHEAD OF 2026 GENERAL ELECTION





PF Presidential Aspirant Makebi Zulu has called for unity among all opposition leaders, ahead of the 2026 general election.





Mr Zulu urged them to rise above self-interest and work together for the good of the Zambian people.



Addressing the nation in a live broadcast, Mr Zulu emphasised that the nation is yearning for hope, truth, and a united Zambia, and that this hope must begin with the opposition choosing collaboration over division.





He stressed the urgency of building a credible alternative that reflects the will of the people.



Mr Zulu warned against manipulation and inducements that compromise integrity, stating that loyalty must lie with the people of Zambia, not with those who fear their empowerment.





He called on all opposition candidates to speak one language, choose one leader, and run as one, describing the 2026 general election as a defining moment for the country’s future.





Mr Zulu affirmed that by standing as one voice, the opposition can restore faith in leadership and build a just, united Zambia.