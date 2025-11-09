MAKEBI ZULU CALLS FOR UNITY TO RESTORE ZAMBIA’S PROSPERITY



Prominent Lawyer and Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Contender Makebi Zulu says it is possible to make Zambia prosperous again.





Speaking in Lusaka during his discussions with Mulenga Kapwepwe on Sunday, Mr Zulu described Ms Kapwepwe as one of the country’s most distinguished female leaders.





He highlighted that she has effectively played her role in ensuring the country thrives, particularly in the fields of art and literature.





Mr Zulu observed that, like most stakeholders his team has engaged with since his return to Zambia from South Africa, she too believes that unity among opposition members is essential to building a Zambia that benefits everyone.





He affirmed that his team will continue to engage all stakeholders in the pursuit of the much-needed unity of purpose that our fellow citizens expect from us politicians.