MAKEBI ZULU CLARIFIES ROLE IN EDGAR LUNGU’S FUNERAL, SAYS HE’S NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR REPATRIATION

MAKEBI ZULU CLARIFIES ROLE IN EDGAR LUNGU’S FUNERAL, SAYS HE’S NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR REPATRIATIO





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



PF presidential hopeful Makebi Zulu has expressed disappointment over what he describes as ignorance from individuals who mistook his role in the family of the late former president Edgar Lungu, stressing that he is not responsible for repatriating the late president’s remains.





Mr. Zulu clarified that his primary duty is to communicate the family’s decisions as a spokesperson, and not to act as a mediator or negotiator in matters surrounding the funeral process.





Speaking when he featured on Showstar’s House Podcast, he explained that it is possible for a country to hold a state funeral without a sitting head of state present, citing the funerals of fifth republican president Michael Sata and president Levy Mwanawasa, where the acting leader presided.





He further argued that the president, as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, may delegate representation to government officials, as is often done during state funerals of former ministers when the president is not in attendance.

#SunFmTvNews