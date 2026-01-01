MAKEBI ZULU CONDEMNS SUMMONING OF ARCHBISHOP BANDA



Renowned Constitutional Lawyer and Patriotic Front PF Presidential Aspirant Makebi Zulu has strongly condemned the decision by the UPND government to summon Archbishop Alick Banda under the guise of anti–money laundering investigations.





Zulu described the action as not only unwarranted but deeply alarming, stating it reflects a deliberate attempt to intimidate a respected religious leader who has consistently spoken truth to power.





“The Catholic Church has long stood as a moral compass for our nation, guiding society through principles of integrity, justice, and compassion,” he stated.



Zulu emphasised that Archbishop Banda has been a courageous and consistent voice for accountability.





“Fearlessly highlighting corruption, injustice, and poor governance,” he added.



He stressed that targeting him now is an attack on the very moral ideals and democratic values he embodies.





He observed that the incident is yet another example of selective justice.



Zulu pointed out that while ministers and ruling party officials facing allegations are shielded and their identities concealed, the government has chosen to publicly malign a man of faith.





“Such hypocrisy is not only shameful but also exposes the erosion of the democratic principles the UPND once pledged to defend. We remind those in power that authority is never permanent. Manipulating state institutions to settle political scores is a reckless and divisive path. One that breeds instability and fuels public distrust,” he remarked.





Zulu noted that the Zambian people are vigilant as they witness the growing double standards and the culture of fear that is taking root. .





“As we move toward the 2026 elections, this act will remain etched in public memory as a symbol of how far this government has drifted from its promises,” he stated.





He, therefore, urged opposition parties, civil society, and all well-meaning citizens to unite in safeguarding our democracy and defending our fundamental freedoms.



“To the UPND leadership, you were elected to serve, not to persecute, to govern with humility, not to suppress dissent. The people are watching. God is watching and history will judge,” he said.