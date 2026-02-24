By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

MAKEBI ZULU, HARRY KALABA POLL STRONGLY ON EMV POLLS



Monday 23rd February 2026



With thousands of online comments and live phone-in calls, Patriotic Front presidential aspirant, Makebi Zulu emerged winner in the first poll run by the Emmanuel Mwamba Verified (EMV) Podcast closely followed by Citizen First President, Harry Kalaba.





EMV is running a 3-part series poll called “Zambia Decides,” in which phone callers and online audience vote for the candidate of their choice.





On Monday, the opinion opened and attracted over 56,000 impressions on Mwamba’s Facebook page alone, although he was broadcasting simultaneously across various platforms, including X (Twitter), TikTok and Youtube and various Facebook pages.





On the live program, Mwamba answered 340 phone calls.



On the phone polling, Makebi Zulu scored 42.8%, Harry Kalaba scored 38.8%, and Brian Mundubile scored 12.2%.





On online voting on Mwamba’ s page alone which attracted 5,400 comments , Makebi Zulu scored 47.7%, Harry Kalaba polled 27.2% while Brian Mundubile polled 14.2%.





The next polling process will be done live on Wednesday, 25th February 2026.