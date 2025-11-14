MAKEBI ZULU IS DEPENDING ON THE DEATH OF FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU- Sikaile  Sikaile

MAKEBI ZULU IS DEPENDING ON THE DEATH OF FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU





When the Lungu family was misled and persuaded by Makebi Zulu to resist the government’s position on how and where former President Edgar Lungu should be buried, some of us openly warned that Makebi had personal interests in the matter. However, the argument at the time was that he was merely representing the family’s wishes.





Today, Makebi Zulu has abandoned the body of Mr. Edgar Lungu in South Africa and returned to Zambia to campaign.





The withdrawal of Malawi’s former president from the mediation process in this impasse reveals a reality that many Zambians were unaware of. It is irresponsible and unethical to use the body of a deceased person to advance political interests. The Lungu family also appears to have tied legal disputes with the state to conditions surrounding the burial, a move that has left them in a difficult position.





They may choose to keep the body for as many years as they wish, but in the end, time will tell and these maneuvers will not work in their favor.





Sikaile C Sikaile

Katombola Constituency Independent Aspiring MP for 2026