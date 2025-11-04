*MAKEBI ZULU IS NOT A WANTED PERSON – HE IS A NEEDED LEADER*



By Brian Matambo | Lusaka



In recent days, social media pages aligned with the ruling party have peddled a malicious rumour suggesting that lawyer and opposition leader Makebi Zulu is a “wanted person.” Let it be stated clearly and without hesitation: Makebi Zulu has not committed any crime in Zambia or anywhere else for which he is wanted. No police warrant, court summons, or legal action has ever been issued against him. These are desperate fabrications by those afraid of his growing political influence.





Zambia Watchdog, a known propaganda arm of the ruling UPND, has again chosen to abandon journalistic integrity for political mischief. Instead of investing its platform in informing citizens about the developmental promises the UPND made and has failed to deliver, such as the jobs, the affordable mealie meal, the cheaper fuel, and the end to load-shedding, it is wasting time attempting to tarnish the image of a man whose only offence is inspiring hope in a disillusioned nation.





This smear campaign will not discredit Makebi Zulu; it will magnify him. Every attempt to malign him only introduces him to thousands of Zambians who now see through the propaganda machine of the ruling elite. The more they attack him, the more they market him as the voice of the new generation, a man unbought, unbroken, and unafraid.





Makebi Zulu brings a breath of fresh air to Zambian politics. He represents the rebirth of the Patriotic Front, a cleaner, reformed, pro-poor, and people-centred movement that stands for integrity, constitutionalism, and the protection of every citizen’s rights. He embodies the future of a corrupt-free, youthful, and competent leadership that has learned from the past and is determined to build a nation anchored on justice, production, and unity.





His loyalty to his principles, humility in service, and calm leadership style have earned him admiration even among his opponents. He has shown what it means to stand by one’s people in their darkest hours, standing with the Lungu family during persecution, speaking up for victims of political intimidation, and defending the constitution when others remained silent.





Zambia needs leaders who can unite the opposition, restore democracy, and return power to the people. Makebi Zulu is that leader. His rise is not a threat to the nation but a promise that Zambia can still be led with honesty, conviction, and courage.





And so, while Zambia Watchdog continues to bark on behalf of its masters, Makebi Zulu continues to walk, calmly and resolutely, toward State House, not as a fugitive, but as the future president of a renewed Zambia.



