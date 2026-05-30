Makebi Zulu is  the luckiest nigga in zambia. Muli bu administrator watolamo na bu VP- George  Mtonga

By George N Mtonga
Makebi is the luckiest nigga in zambia. Muli bu administrator watolamo na bu vp..
Elo you were no where in line for consideration you even lost your mp seat.
You noticed that makebi is quiet. Doesnt talk too much about anything. No policy design nothing.. he is still digesting that he is a VP of an opposition. You can see that this was never part of the cards of his life.
When a person has presidential ambitions, you can feel it in their talking points.
You yourselves dont even know if he understands what GDP is…
He found himself in this situation by pure chance.
Kwati filya you are walking on great east road elo truck ya chibuku yapona.. and you have a bar.
Kaofella!!
Well Mr Hakainde Hichilema also found himself being President of UPND by chance…Who knew Hakainde Hichilema before 2006? The Late Anderson Mazoka MHSRIP passed and Hakainde occupied the vacancy…and so it was for Rupiah Banda and Edgar Lungu.
That’s life…Pafwa Bantu pashala Bantu.