Makebi Zulu is  the luckiest nigga in zambia. Muli bu administrator watolamo na bu VP- George  Mtonga

By George N Mtonga

Makebi is the luckiest nigga in zambia. Muli bu administrator watolamo na bu vp..



Elo you were no where in line for consideration you even lost your mp seat.

You noticed that makebi is quiet. Doesnt talk too much about anything. No policy design nothing.. he is still digesting that he is a VP of an opposition. You can see that this was never part of the cards of his life.





When a person has presidential ambitions, you can feel it in their talking points.



You yourselves dont even know if he understands what GDP is…





He found himself in this situation by pure chance.



Kwati filya you are walking on great east road elo truck ya chibuku yapona.. and you have a bar.



Kaofella!!