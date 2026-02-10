MAKEBI ZULU KNOCKS IN MUNDUBILES BEDROOM NORTHERN PROVINCE……..BETRAYERS OF MUNDUBILE WELCOMES HIM AT KASAMA AIRPORT





Pf presidential aspirant makebi zulu has arrived in kasama purportedly to convey his condolences to his royal highness paramount chief chitimukulu for the loss of his wife last month.





Commenting upon arrival, mr zulu noted that he couldn’t make it at the time when mwine lubemba’s wife died therefore saw it prudent to visit this time around.





When asked about his itinerary whilst in the province, mr zulu said he would stay as long as people wants him. But sources within the party told the reporter that makebi wants to consolidate his presidential ambitions in the region. He may grab some supporters from Mundubile.





Surprisingly at the airport, a few pf party officials turned up to welcome makebi throwing their loyalty to Mundubile in big doubt. The party in Northern province in unison pledged their total loyalty to Mundubile in recent weeks.





The patriotic front is embroiled in serious squabbles over succession. Chabinga has the party registration papers while Mundubile is tonse president with large following. Makebi, miles , ck and lubinda are equally pulling on the other side.