MAKEBI ZULU LANDS WITH A BANG



Lusaka, Friday – 7th November, 2025



PATRIOTIC Front Presidential hopeful Hon. Makebi Zulu and former Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Hon. Richard Musukwa arrived back into the country.





Upon arrival, the two expressed gratitude to God for journey mercies and immediately embarked on a series of activities including visits that underscored their deep commitment to party unity and the pursuit of justice for their colleagues currently behind bars.





Hon. Zulu announced that their first stop upon arrival was Lusaka Central Correctional Facility (Chimbokaila Prison), where they paid a visit to several incarcerated Patriotic Front members and associates.





Those visited included PF Secretary General Hon. Raphael Nakacinda, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Joseph Malanji, former Lumezi Member of Parliament Hon. Munir Zulu, former Secretary to the Treasury Mr. Fredson Yamba, former Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General Mr. Kingsley Chanda, and several other party loyalists currently in detention.





The seasoned Constitutional Lawyer, said the visit was not only an act of compassion but also a reaffirmation of the PF’s solidarity with its members who, he said, were being subjected to political persecution under the current administration.





“We stand with all our brothers and sisters who have been incarcerated. Freedom is coming soon,”



Hon. Zulu, a lawyer by profession and a former Eastern Province Minister, said that those behind bars remain part of the PF family and that their sacrifices will not be forgotten.





He noted that many of those detained played critical roles in building the nation and deserve fair treatment under the law.



His message of “freedom is coming soon” has been widely interpreted as both a political statement of resilience and a rallying call to party supporters ahead of the PF’s anticipated leadership transition.





Later in the evening, Hon. Zulu and Hon. Musukwa paid a courtesy call on the former Republican Vice President, Her Honour Mrs. Inonge Mutukwa Wina, at her residence in Lusaka.





He described the meeting as a moment of inspiration and reflection, noting that Mrs. Wina remains a towering figure in Zambia’s political history and a source of guidance for the next generation of leaders.





“We thank God for her wisdom,” he said.



Mrs. Wina, who served as Zambia’s first female Vice President from 2015 to 2021, is widely respected for her integrity, humility, and motherly leadership. Her residence has in recent months become a place of quiet consultation for several senior PF figures seeking counsel as the party works to rebuild itself following its loss in the 2021 general elections.





The return of Makebi Zulu and his immediate outreach to both incarcerated and retired leaders comes amid heightened internal activity within the PF as it prepares for a new chapter of leadership renewal.





Hon. Zulu has emerged as one of the most visible and articulate figures in the race to redefine the party’s direction, balancing calls for justice for detained members with efforts to restore the party’s moral and organisational strength.



SE