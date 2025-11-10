MAKEBI ZULU LAUNCHES PRESIDENTIAL BID AMID MASSIVE TURNOUT AT PF SECRETARIAT





For years, the ruling UPND government and its leadership have consistently declared that the Patriotic Front (PF) was politically finished. But today, the scenes at the PF Secretariat told a very different story. Hundreds of supporters packed the grounds, singing, chanting, and waving party regalia in a show of renewed strength and unity as Makebi Zulu, a prominent lawyer and respected opposition figure, officially announced his presidential bid.





Speaking shortly after filing his nomination, Zulu said his campaign is built on the foundation of unity, peace, and national inclusion principles he said were deeply cherished by the late sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





“I am running for office in honor of President Lungu, who believed in a united Zambia,” said Zulu. “Our campaign is about restoring that spirit where citizens can speak freely, where opportunity is not determined by tribe or politics, and where we move forward together as one nation.”





Addressing the excited crowd, Zulu emphasized that freedom of expression must never be a privilege but a right enjoyed by every Zambian. He stressed that no one should be silenced or intimidated for holding a different view.





“Every citizen should be able to speak openly in their own country,” he said to thunderous applause. “We need to build an atmosphere of trust and openness among ourselves as Zambians.”





Zulu also outlined his vision for tackling critical national challenges such as poverty and unemployment, saying these issues demand urgent, decisive leadership.





“We must create equal opportunities for every Zambian young or old, from any province because development belongs to all of us,” he added.





The vibrant turnout at the PF Secretariat demonstrated a powerful comeback for the opposition party, once written off as “dead” by its critics. Supporters described the moment as a “rebirth” of the PF, fueled by new energy and a fresh face.





Political observers say Makebi Zulu’s entry into the race could redefine the country’s political landscape, especially as the nation gears up for the 2026 general elections.





As chants of “Makebi!” echoed across the Lusaka skies, the message was clear the Patriotic Front is far from finished, and a new chapter may just be beginning.



©️ KUMWESU | November 10, 2025