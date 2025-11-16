MAKEBI ZULU MULLS BUYING PETER CHANDA’S NCP PARTY, ON HIS JOURNEY TO PLOT ONE





By Michael Lombe



Makebi Zulu, yes, the same man who turned a national funeral into a Netflix suspense series, is now reportedly shopping for a new political home. Apparently, the PF isn’t rolling out the red carpet for his presidential dreams, and our guy is ready to pack his spiritual anointing and go where the breeze is blowing… or where the cheque clears.





This is, after all, the man who managed to keep a former Head of State frozen longer than the plot of a telenovela. South Africans watched. Zimbabweans watched. SADC watched. Even the morgue attendants probably asked for overtime.





Now, insiders say Makebi, affectionately rebranded as “Malukula the Mortuary Maestro”, is eyeing Peter Chanda’s NCP like a man browsing second-hand cars. Word is he wants to buy the whole party, slap on new plates, and drive it straight to State House.





And just when you think the script couldn’t get any wilder, Makebi allegedly told his circle that he has raised $10 million from supporters of the late President Lungu across South Africa and Zimbabwe. Ten million! If fundraising was a sport, he’d be the Most Valuable Player of the Year(MVP), and Chief Accountant, all at once.





Meanwhile, PF members are sulking in the corner, feeling duped after being dragged through months of “we can’t bury him yet, prophecy pending.” They’ve realised the emotional rollercoaster was less about mourning and more about Makebi’s attempt to audition for the role of “Next President of Zambia: Resurrection Edition.”





At this point, Makebi isn’t just crossing floors, he’s cartwheeling across them, performing backflips, and landing in whatever political camp has the softest landing and the brightest spotlight.



Stay tuned. With Makebi, the plot always thickens… even when the ice doesn’t melt.-ZWD